Former WWE World Heavyweight Champ Calls John Cena 'The Greatest Of All Time'

Nearly two months ago, the wrestling world said goodbye to the in-ring career of John Cena, a record-holding 17-time world champion in WWE. Along with the farewells also came an abundance of praise for Cena, with long-time peers such as Randy Orton and Adam "Edge" Copeland paying tribute. Elsewhere, fellow former World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth has echoed sentiments about Cena being WWE's "G.O.A.T."

"I think a few years ago they started calling him the greatest of all time, and you got to go with it because he's done so much, given back to so many different people, but what he stands for is something," Nemeth, formerly known to WWE fans as Dolph Ziggler, told "KVIA-TV." "There was this Attitude Era and then almost nobody came out of it. We had John, and we had to lean on John for so many different things for 15, 20 years. Having him go above and beyond, become an even bigger star to the world. But the best part, to me, is when he grants those wishes, when he comes back to WWE and gives back, or when he's given somebody advice behind the scenes."

Back in 2022, Guinness World Records officially recognized Cena for granting the most wishes for children battling critical illnesses through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, with 650 under his belt as of that point. The wrestler-turned-actor has gone on to fulfill much more since then.

As Nemeth mentioned, in between his busy schedule, Cena has continued to uplift his fellow wrestlers, including WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, as well. Ahead of his retirement match, Cena even took the time to guide up-and-coming independent performers at a training run by WWE star Bayley.