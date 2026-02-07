WWE SmackDown 2/6/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I certainly didn't have a match pitting Oba Femi against Kit Wilson on my 2026 bingo card, but I guess, here we are, and I hated everything about this for so many reasons. While I certainly disliked "The Ruler" showing up on "WWE Raw" and laying waste to the War Raiders, I really hated this tonight on the blue brand.

We didn't see Wilson, who has gained a ton of steam over recent weeks due to his excellent new, catchy theme song, at the Royal Rumble, which I didn't really mind, and it made sense for him to go out there tonight and cut a promo about all the "toxic masculinity" in the ring at one time. However, instead of being confronted by Matt Cardona, who he's been feuding with over the last few weeks, it was Femi who strode down to the ring.

It also made it ever-so-slightly worse that it turned out to be an actual match. No shade to Wilson whatsoever, but it seems odd that Femi's first official win on the main roster would be against Wilson and not someone a little higher up the card. I very highly doubt that Wilson and Femi are going to be locked into a feud, though that would absolutely be something WWE would do, but thankfully, Wilson and Cardona did have a backstage segment a bit later on, making me think Femi is safe from such a mid-card feud.

While he may be safe from that, I really don't like the direction WWE is taking him in. This feels like we're going to get a few more weeks of extremely random squashes, ones that don't benefit Femi or the guy he's up against. And that may happen until Brock Lesnar decides to show up for work, but that also might never happen if recent reports about their WrestleMania match not being 100 percent set in stone are true.

This also seems weird for Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce to decide where Femi officially lands on the main roster. I guess, technically, he's squashed one more guy on the red brand, since he took out both of the War Raiders, but, he's got an official victory on the blue brand. Neither of which are exactly impressive feats for the former NXT Champion, who was so dominant that he had to relinquish the title when the main roster came calling, rather than lose the gold. I didn't love this for Femi as much as I didn't love it for Wilson, and it really stinks, as both men should have been highlights on what turned out to be a pretty lackluster show.

