Former WWE & TNA Tag Team The IInspiration Being Discussed As Possible AEW Additions

TNA Wrestling started a brand new journey on January 15 as "TNA Impact" debuted on AMC, but just as one journey was beginning, another seemed to end as The IInspiration dropped the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions to The Elegance Brand. Immediately after the loss, it was reported that Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee were on their way out of TNA after only committing to a series of short-term deals throughout 2025, and the main company that they have been linked to has been AEW.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he has heard a lot of talk about The IInspiration joining AEW, especially since Tony Khan has made a conscious effort to freshen up his roster in 2026. This year alone, Tommaso Ciampa, The Rascalz, Jake Something (now Jake Doyle), Jordan Oliver, Alec Price, Zayda Steel, and Andrade El Idolo have signed full-time deals with AEW, Mascara Dorada and Persephone are confirmed to have duel contracts with AEW and CMLL, and NJPW star Clark Connors is also set to be confirmed in the coming days as many believe he too has signed with AEW.

McKay and Lee would join that long list if they were to sign with AEW, but Meltzer doesn't believe they would be a good fit for the company, while also noting that the AEW roster is already quite large as it is. If The IInspiration were to join the company, they would be bringing a championship pedigree to the women's tag team division having held both the TNA and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, the latter of which they won at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. AEW is also on the verge of jetting off to McKay and Lee's home country of Australia in the next few days for the Grand Slam Australia event on Valentine's Day, which would be the perfect place for the duo to debut if they were to sign.