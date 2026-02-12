Bully Ray Didn't Understand Babyface Drew McIntyre Promo On WWE SmackDown
Following the intense faceoff between CM Punk and Roman Reigns on "WWE Raw," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray detailed his confusion about the pair's belittling of Drew McIntyre, who currently reigns as the Undisputed WWE Champion. Possibly even more puzzling was McIntyre's response to it, which, to Ray, sounded like a babyface trying to rally the troops against Punk, Reigns, and the "Raw" brand.
"This didn't make sense," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "I don't know why you're burying the other guy who's your champion and the other brand. Now maybe, hopefully, they'll come full circle and give us a reason. But in all my time, all I can say right now is to quote the great Jeff Spicoli, I don't know.
"I'm sorry to repeat myself a little bit. I don't know why you go out of your way to bury Drew, the championship, and SmackDown. I don't know why you put a promo in the guy's mouth that I liked, meanwhile, he just eliminated the biggest babyface in the company out of the Royal Rumble when he wasn't even in the match. It's like a toxic girlfriend."
According to McIntyre, he didn't take offense to Punk and Reigns' verbal digs that were directly aimed at him. He did, however, resent the fact that they framed the Undisputed WWE Championship and the "WWE SmackDown" brand as being "second-rate." As such, McIntyre warned that if his fellow blue brand roster members didn't view that as a "declaration of war" and compete in their matches like it's their last, then he'd show them the door.
Ray Questions The Timing Of McIntyre's Remark About 'War'
Aside from the babyface-leaning dynamic of McIntyre's promo, the timing of it has also left Ray scratching his head. After all, as Ray pointed out, the suggestion of going to war in WWE is traditionally reserved for events such as Survivor Series, or previously, Bragging Rights.
"The only way it would have made sense to me in this point in time is if we were going into Survivor Series," Ray said. "A declaration of war. 'Don't you dare speak about my brand and my roster the way you have. We'll show you. We're declaring war on you.' Okay, we're going to get a Raw versus SmackDown, traditional Survivor Series match. I get it."
With Survivor Series in the rearview mirror and the road to WrestleMania 42 in front of it, Ray questioned if those of the same brand might band together in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match. The winner, of course, will earn an Undisputed WWE Championship match, potentially against McIntyre, at "The Show of Shows." Still, with a war seemingly brewing, some competitors could consider briefly putting their differences aside.
"Are we going to have three guys from SmackDown versus three guys from Raw in the Elimination Chamber? And are the SmackDown guys going to fight as one against the Raw guys, even though it's every man for himself in the Chamber? It's trying to connect the dot here," Ray said.
So far, Randy Orton of "SmackDown" and LA Knight from "Raw" have qualified for the Elimination Chamber. Following tomorrow's qualifier on the blue brand, either Sami Zayn, Jacob Fatu, or Cody Rhodes will join the field next.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.