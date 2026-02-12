Bully Ray Didn't Understand Babyface Drew McIntyre Promo On WWE SmackDown

Following the intense faceoff between CM Punk and Roman Reigns on "WWE Raw," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray detailed his confusion about the pair's belittling of Drew McIntyre, who currently reigns as the Undisputed WWE Champion. Possibly even more puzzling was McIntyre's response to it, which, to Ray, sounded like a babyface trying to rally the troops against Punk, Reigns, and the "Raw" brand.

"This didn't make sense," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "I don't know why you're burying the other guy who's your champion and the other brand. Now maybe, hopefully, they'll come full circle and give us a reason. But in all my time, all I can say right now is to quote the great Jeff Spicoli, I don't know.

"I'm sorry to repeat myself a little bit. I don't know why you go out of your way to bury Drew, the championship, and SmackDown. I don't know why you put a promo in the guy's mouth that I liked, meanwhile, he just eliminated the biggest babyface in the company out of the Royal Rumble when he wasn't even in the match. It's like a toxic girlfriend."

According to McIntyre, he didn't take offense to Punk and Reigns' verbal digs that were directly aimed at him. He did, however, resent the fact that they framed the Undisputed WWE Championship and the "WWE SmackDown" brand as being "second-rate." As such, McIntyre warned that if his fellow blue brand roster members didn't view that as a "declaration of war" and compete in their matches like it's their last, then he'd show them the door.