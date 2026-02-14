Dream Match: AJ Styles Vs. Hangman Adam Page

The career of "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles came to an end at the hands of Gunther at WWE Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia, with "The Ring General" forcing Styles to pass out in his patented Sleeper Hold. There have been a lot of high profile retirements throughout the world of wrestling in recent years, and Styles is the latest modern legend to hang up his boots...or has he?

Unlike the likes of Sting, John Cena, or Hiroshi Tanahashi, no one seems to believe that Styles is actually retiring for good, especially since he was going to leave his signature gloves in the ring after his loss to Gunther, only to put them back on and pose for the fans one more time. Naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation surrounding Styles' future and where he might go next if he isn't actually retired. Some have pointed to TNA Wrestling due to Styles' near 12 year run with the company from 2002 to 2014, where he became one of the faces of the company during its peak years. However, his time in TNA ended on a sour note, leading to people believing he might want to tie up that loose end before he actually retires.

On the other hand, there's AEW. It's the one major company that Styles has yet to work for as it was only founded in 2019 when Styles was already three years into his WWE run, and it's also a company where a lot of his friends work to this day. The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, Christopher Daniels who is actually retired, the list of people Styles is close to in AEW is extremely long, but the list of people he has never worked with before is even longer.

We here at Wrestling Inc. have been talking about who we would want Styles to face in AEW if he chose to make the jump. We've already talked about "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher, and there's a plethora of names that will get into in the coming days, but today, we are going to talk about Hangman Adam Page. The former AEW World Champion has never worked with Styles at any point, and their careers have been like two ships passing in the night. With all that said, here are a few reasons why AJ Styles vs. Hangman Page is a dream match for us and many others.