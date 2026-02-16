Match Spotlight: CM Punk Vs. The Shield, WWE TLC 2013

One of the biggest selling points of The Shield was that they were unstoppable as a trio. Yes, you could get a victory over one of them in singles competition, and with the right teamwork you could get the better of them in a two-on-two setting, but when they all working as a three-man team, there was simply no stopping them.

This is what made Punk's story in this match so interesting as he was always mindful to not let all three men gang up on him at any point. He starts by frustrating Ambrose, the wildest member of the group, by constantly getting out of his holds. He attempts to do the same with Rollins by playing cat and mouse with him, always making sure that his offense takes place in the opposite corner to where The Shield are placed. Distance is his friend in this match and that will become key later on. It's when Reigns tags in after Punk gets the better of Rollins where the mood in the match changes. Punk can't really outmuscle Reigns due to his size so he tries to be smart, a little too smart, and gets caught in The Shield's corner.

Once Punk is in the wrong side of the ring, Reigns, Ambrose, and Rollins all take their turn in wearing down the "Straight Edge Superstar." Punk is always trying to fight out of things but he simply can't compete with the numbers game, especially against Rollins and Ambrose who are the more experienced members of The Shield. However, allowing Reigns to get his licks in ultimately becomes the turning point in the match as he tries to spear Punk through the announce table but misses, injuring his eye in the process. Reigns does get some control back for his team but has to tag out to be checked by the doctors, and just by using Reigns' momentum against him, this match is now a two-on-one handicap match.

Rollins tries to make up for Reigns not being in the match but is too frantic with his attacks, allowing Punk to use his experience to mount a comeback and eventually lock in the Anaconda Vice which is broken up by Ambrose. Rollins was in the hold just long enough for him to be taken out of the bout and all of sudden, we have a singles match on our hands between Punk and Ambrose. This time, Ambrose is more methodical and looks to have finally swung the momentum of the match back in The Shield's favor, but Punk keeps fighting long enough to get ready for the Go To Sleep. Rollins tries to interfere but gets hit with the GTS, Ambrose fights out of a GTS, but just as he looks to finish things, Reigns, blurry vision and all, tries to hit a spear on Punk but hits Ambrose with a Spear which puts his own partner down long enough for Punk to get the win.