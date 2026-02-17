Match Spotlight: Rhea Ripley Vs. Charlotte Flair, WWE WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 was a grand two-night event that saw Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Cody Rhodes, WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita team with Becky Lynch to defeat Damage CNTRL, Snoop Dogg defeat The Miz after Shane McMahon's quads got the win over him, and it also saw Rhea Ripley get her WrestleMania win back over Charlotte Flair.

Ripley had won the 2023 Royal Rumble and chose Flair, who was SmackDown Women's Champion, as her opponent. The decision mirrored Flair's 2020 Rumble victory, where she chose Ripley to face for the NXT Women's Championship at that year's "Showcase of the Immortals." Flair won the NXT gold from Ripley that year, and following her own official main roster call-up in 2021 and huge Rumble victory, Ripley was out for "The Queen's" title at WrestleMania 39.

"The Eradicator" had only been on the main roster for just over two years at that point, but she was no stranger to the spotlight. Prior to her impressive Rumble victory, Ripley defeated Asuka at WrestleMania 37 to become the new Raw Women's Champion, a title she also dropped to Flair after 98 days. Ripley had also become a member of Judgment Day, and was already in her "Mami" era alongside Dominik Mysterio, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

In the weeks between Ripley's challenge and WrestleMania coming around, Ripley and Flair traded verbal barbs. Ripley told Flair that she needed to become a star, and Flair said that whether she was champion or challenger, "The Queen" was always a star on the 'Mania stage. In between their verbal battles, the women brawled, all the way up until April 1.