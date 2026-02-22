WWE's Bianca Belair Posts New Videos Showing Progress With Post-Surgery Finger Rehab

Bianca Belair has survived the Royal Rumble, the Elimination Chamber (twice), and multiple WrestleMania matches, but "The -EST's" battle to recover from multiple finger fractures has proved to be one of her most difficult to-date. Belair recently underwent surgery to fix a troublesome left ring finger, but the healing process has just begun, as seen in a recent Instagram post.

Early Saturday, Belair took to her Instagram Stories to document her at-home recovery progress. Throughout her three posts, fans observed Belair's ring finger, in all of its stitched glory, as it was tended to by Montez Ford, Belair's husband. Ford donned black medical gloves as he cleaned his wife's stitches and helped her fold her finger: a simple action made complicated by Belair's fractured knuckle.

"He cringed and hated every minute of it," Belair wrote, "but look how far down he got my finger."

Despite initially struggling to make a fist immediately after surgery, Belair's finger flexibility seems promising after Ford successfully bent Belair's afflicted finger towards her bottom palm. It is unclear when Belair will be cleared for an in-ring return, however, as broken knuckle recovery times are vast. Sources such as the Hand and Wrist Institute and the Hand & Upper Extremity Center of San Antonio claim that recovery can take anywhere from two to twelve weeks, depending on the severity of a patient's fracture and the type of surgery they underwent.

While Belair has remained relatively active within WWE, her last match, where she sustained her injury, was at WrestleMania 41, where a triple German suplex spot ended with her hand becoming stuck under Rhea Ripley. WWE originally anticipated an in-ring return for "The -EST" in early 2026, but her injury's complexity effectively nixed those hopes.