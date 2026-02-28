WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 Full & Final Card

WWE will hold the 2026 Elimination Chamber premium live event live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, and in addition to the men's and women's Chamber matches, there are two titles matches, one being CM Punk's World Heavyweight Championship, on the card.

Punk will face off against Finn Balor, this time, on his home turf in the windy city, after he successfully defended the gold against the Judgment Day member in Northern Ireland back in January. Despite Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns choosing Punk to challenge at WrestleMania 42, the "Second City Saint" will need to go through Balor to see the bright lights, and the main event, in Las Vegas.

In the other title bout, Punk's wife, AJ Lee, will challenge Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch for her gold. The women have been feuding since Lee came back to WWE after a decade of absence in September. Lee has tapped out Lynch to her Black Widow submission twice, once in their mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza and again to win WarGames. Lee challenged Lynch to the match at the beginning of February, citing those submission victories.

The men's chamber match will be contested to see who will face Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes, who is locked in a feud with McIntyre since losing the belt to him in a Three Stages of Hell Match, will face Randy Orton, Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, LA Knight, and Jey Uso.

As women's Rumble winner Liv Morgan chose Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer as her 'Mania opponent on "WWE Raw," the women will battle to see who will face WWE Champion Jade Cargill. Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Kiana James, Tiffany Stratton, and Rhea Ripley will face off in the structure.