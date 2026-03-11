Breaking Down The Belts: MJF's AEW World Championship

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is set to defend the AEW World Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death match at AEW Revolution on Saturday. If Page fails to regain the title he lost at Full Gear, he will never be able to challenge for the title again. Even with the hardcore stipulation, Page's specialty, and the caveat that he loses all other world championship opportunities, we still don't think that he'll be the one to dethrone MJF.

MJF won the title in rather sneaky fashion upon his return to AEW in December last year. In the days leading up to Worlds End, he return to cash in his opportunity earned in the Casino Gauntlet match, making the triple threat at Worlds End a fatal four-way. MJF fought against champion Samoa Joe, Page, and Swerve Strickland at the pay-per-view and emerged victorious, gold in hand.

Since winning the gold, MJF has defended against Brody King, Bandido, and Kevin Knight. Page earned the opportunity to challenge MJF at Revolution after defeating Andrade El Idolo at Grand Slam Australia. While Page is certainly a formidable challenger, the main event scene is packed with talent, all gunning for the AEW World Championship, and we just don't think Page kicks off his third reign with the belt with a win at Revolution.

From Page, to King, to Strickland, Andrade, Kenny Omega, and even Will Ospreay waiting in the wings to return from neck surgery, there is no shortage of talent who could be the next AEW World Champion. In Page's case, if he loses at Revolution, he could win back the opportunity to challenge for the title from whoever is holding it, whether that be MJF or the men we think should and will win the title in the near future.