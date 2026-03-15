David Otunga Reveals Five WWE Evolve Stars He'd Pick For A New Version Of Nexus

On his search for a Nexus tag team, Otunga came across two more large men who've worked as singles stars in "Evolve." If put together, however, Otunga believes they could be unstoppable

"They're not a tag team, but I went with Drake Morreaux and Sam Holloway," Otunga said. "In fact, I saw them have a match against each other, believe it or not. These are two big dudes. Both of them appealed to me. I like Morreaux, but also, that's a big guy. I think he's six-seven, something like that. And then you get Sam Holloway who's six-nine. He's different. I like the stuff he was doing. Even how he gets in the ring, it's like he starts to step over and does like this little springboard hop that was unexpected. But I like both of their styles and just the confidence they carried themselves with."

For his future world champion, Otunga landed on former "WWE LFG" star Kam Hendrix (real name Anthony Luke), whom he describes as a talent with real "presence." Otunga further praised Hendrix for his promo skills, charisma, and look, which stands at six-foot-four inches tall.

"If you have the rest of these people behind him, this is the team right here," Otunga said. "This is a dominant faction."

Should Armstrong, Carver, Morreaux, Holloway, and Hendrix join forces, Otunga believes they could unleash an "NXT" takeover so big that they'd hold all of the brand's gold within six months. Armstrong could carry the NXT Women's Championship, while Morreaux and Holloway seize the brand's tag titles. Elsewhere, Carver would claim the NXT North American Championship, while Hendrix captures the top prize, the NXT Championship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit David Otunga with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.