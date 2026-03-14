Match Spotlight: Cody Rhodes Vs MJF, AEW Revolution 2020

The AEW Men's World Championship match at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view between MJF and Hangman Page will likely be one of the most chaotic main events in company history as they will compete in a Texas Death Match. However, there is another stipulation attached to it that could have major ramifications for the future of the world title scene, that being that if Hangman fails to beat MJF this Sunday, he will never challenge for the AEW Men's World Championship ever again. Younger AEW fans might hear that and think "surely that won't stick," but those who have been fans of AEW since the beginning will know that it has been done before and it did in fact stick.

At AEW Full Gear 2019, everything pointed to Cody Rhodes becoming the face of the company he helped create as he challenged Chris Jericho for the AEW Men's World Championship. Rhodes felt like this match was the pinnacle of his career and felt like if he couldn't beat "Le Champion," he didn't deserve to be the champion, and vowed to never challenge for the AEW Men's World Championship again. In Cody's corner was none other than Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who claimed that he was Cody's best friend and wanted to make sure that there would be a level playing field given Jericho's Inner Circle would always be on hand to make sure Jericho got the win.

As the match went on, Cody's hopes of becoming champion started to fade, but not to the point where the towel needed throwing in. The problem was no one told MJF that last point, and as Cody was fighting against Jericho's Lion Tamer, MJF threw in the towel and just like that, Cody Rhodes was never going to be the AEW Men's World Champion. Not a lot of people thought the stipulation would last as it seemed inconceivable that Rhodes would never be the AEW Men's World Champion, but sure enough, he never held the title and was back in WWE by WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

With Hangman Page currently walking down the same dangerous path in terms of his own championship aspirations, we thought it would be the right time to look back on what could be in his future if he doesn't walk out of Revolution with the title around his waist. Cody had to jump through a lot of hoops to get revenge on the man who could end Hangman's title dreams this Sunday, but was the revenge worth it? Let's roll back the clock to the final AEW pay-per-view before the world shut down due to COVID-19 and take a look at Cody Rhodes vs. MJF from AEW Revolution 2020.