WWE SmackDown 3/20/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It really feels like WWE is throwing things at the wall to see what sticks ahead of WrestleMania 42, and tonight's heel turn of Michin and B-Fab felt like one of those things, albeit, what felt like a pretty minor thing in the grand scale of 'Mana excitement. Sure, we saw B-Fab talking to WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill in the background of another backstage segment last week, but I was sure that meant that she was going to turn heel and betray Michin.

I certainly didn't expect both of them to turn heel and align themselves with a woman they've been feuding with for months against her WrestleMania opponent, Rhea Ripley. Michin and Cargill just faced off in a match last week on "SmackDown." That's why, when we saw B-Fab speaking to the champion, just her heel turn to become the mouthpiece for Cargill made sense. Bringing Michin along with her lessens any possible future storylines.

But, perhaps "feud" is a strong word here. They've been catty to each other in plenty of backstage segments over recent months, but last Friday's match was actually the only one that Michin and Cargill have had against one another, officially. That feels really strange after how many weeks they've been at one another's throats backstage. But, I guess that's the story of Cargill's title reign: a whole lot of nothing.

In addition to this terrible heel turn, which seemed just like a turn for the sake of a turn, when it comes to Michin, at least, I also really disliked Cargill and Ripley's promo. I haven't thought any of their face-offs have been strong, and Cargill literally saying that she didn't need not just the championship, but didn't need professional wrestling to still be "that b****" was a bit too off course for me. I just don't think that's something you should be saying going in to a fight on "The Grandest Stage of Them All," especially ahead of one that's failing to garner much excitement. It may have been their best segment so far, but that doesn't mean it was any good.

None of this really worked for me tonight, and I can't say I'm excited at all to see Cargill vs. Ripley. With the way things went tonight, I'm nervous that Ripley won't actually win at 'Mania, now that Cargill has Michin and B-Fab alongside her to interfere, but, I guess only time will tell.

Written by Daisy Ruth