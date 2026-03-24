WWE RAW 3/23/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I have to admit, I can't remember the last time I was this unenthusiastic about WrestleMania, and that includes the years I wasn't even watching and keeping up the weekly shows consistently. No matter what, I was always excited, but this year feels so different and uninspired. After tonight, I realized we are likely going to be getting the same things over and over for the next three weeks on "Raw" (and likely "SmackDown," but that's a different story for a different day) and it's going to feel even more repetitive and unexciting.

While I love watching Brock Lesnar take a beating from Oba Femi, we have three weeks left of their confrontations. Those hopefully all end with Femi going over, outside of maybe the last one where Lesnar gets the upper hand going into the 'Mania match, but no matter how you slice it, we get three more segments of Paul Heyman coming out to talk for Lesnar, then a confrontation of some kind. Maybe they'll switch it up and Femi speaks one week, but even that wouldn't make things feel any different.

Speaking of Heyman, after he had Seth Rollins arrested tonight, we absolutely have a few more masked men segments moving forward. The men in black hoodies were noticeably absent outside of Rollins himself tonight, so there is a 100% chance that Heyman is terrorized by them, wondering which one is Rollins, for at least a week or two.

The Women's World Championship match feels like a complete afterthought, which is wild, considering it's Stephanie Vaquer and Liv Morgan. We're going to get more backstage brawls between the pair, like we saw last week, and again this week, with Vaquer taking out Morgan on the stage when she made her entrance alongside Dominik Mysterio. It seems like the women have said everything they need to say to one another, so brawling at every chance is really all they have left.

Finally, Roman Reigns and CM Punk will likely continue their run of main event segments going into the "Grandaddy of Them All." Hopefully things get more interesting, with the angle involving Jey Uso, but after these last few Punk segments (and, alright, the fact I really do not like CM Punk), I don't have much faith there, either. While I'm really hoping I'm wrong, and we maybe get a Bron Breakker return to spice up the Heyman and Rollins stuff, I don't foresee a lot of crazy, exciting things happening between now and April 18. We are certainly coasting along on the "Road to WrestleMania," and it doesn't feel like WWE is going to put much effort into making it interesting until the big nights roll around.

Written by Daisy Ruth