Chris Jericho Says AEW Pursued WWE's AJ Styles, Speculates On His Next Move

Chris Jericho has lauded his former WrestleMania opponent, AJ Styles, and disclosed that AEW once tried to sign him.

Styles called time on his career after his match at this year's Royal Rumble. Many believe that Styles has still a lot to offer in the ring, which he could have done in AEW, as per Jericho, who disclosed in an interview with "GamesHub" that AEW had interest in signing him.

"There was a time when we were going after him when his contract was up," revealed Jericho. "Could he be a good fit [in AEW]? Of course he would be. AJ's a great performer and a great guy. But there is something to be said for the fact that when you've worked in the Vince McMahon system for a long time, you think differently. There are ways WWE runs their company, and there are ways AEW runs theirs. I'm not going to speak for AJ, but I don't know why you'd retire in one place and then immediately go somewhere else."

Styles has reiterated several times since his last match that he is done as an in-ring performer, but some, like Bully Ray, believe there's no chance that his in-ring career is over. Jericho holds a similar view, stating that "The Phenomenal One" could join AEW and wrestle for Tony Khan.

"That said, I'm sure it's always a possibility," added Jericho.

Styles reportedly had several opportunities to join AEW, as per Dave Meltzer, and it seems that he has no interest in joining Khan's promotion. Veterans like Ray and Jeff Jarrett think the former WWE Champion could wrestle again, with the former pitching a dream match in AEW and the latter stating that Styles is only out of the TKO orbit and will likely continue to wrestle. However, it seems that Styles has other plans as reports indicate that he has signed a new deal with WWE following his retirement, and will mentor and train future stars.