AEW's Rocky Romero Announces CMLL Star As Latest Addition To The Don Callis Family

If there's one thing the Don Callis Family is really into, it's expanding its ranks. Before today, the stable featured ten active members in its ranks, not counting injured members such as Josh Alexander, Wardlow, Brian Cage, and Jake Doyle. Now, they will feature eleven active members after acquiring another luchador from AEW's promotional partner CMLL.

On X early Tuesday morning, CMLL posted a video of AEW star and frequent CMLL guest Rocky Romero announcing that CMLL luchador Volador Jr. had agreed to become the newest addition to the Don Callis Family. The deal occurred not a moment too soon for Callis and Romero, as it allows Volador to team with fellow Callis Family luchadors, Hechicero and El Clon, this Friday in Arena Mexico, where they will challenge Mistico, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and "The Jet" Kevin Knight for the AEW World Trios Championships.

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¡La Familia crece! El polémico Rocky Romero ha hecho el anuncio:

Volador Jr. se une a La Familia de Don Callis. Este Viernes llegan a la Arena México: Hechicero, El Clon y El Depredador del Aire. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/hsdtoEhMaa — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 31, 2026

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📍Arena México

🗓️ Viernes 3 de Abril '26

🕣 8:30 p.m. 🎟️ en taquillas y en Ticketmaster:https://t.co/0ojCPDuXrJ 📺 Transmisión EN VIVO en exclusiva para miembros nivel "Campeón Mundial" y "Leyenda": https://t.co/XPtCl7RnOB #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/j28mqx0vYQ — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 31, 2026

The son of luchador Volador/Super Parka and the nephew of the legendary LA Park, Volador Jr. has been among the top luchadors in CMLL since the early 2000s, having feuded with the likes of Mistico, Ultimo Guerrero, and new Callis Family stablemate Andrade El Idolo, who unmasked Volador at CMLL's 80th Aniversario back in 2014. Though he has largely stuck to Mexico throughout his career, Volador has worked for promotions such as TNA, MLW, and New Japan Pro Wrestling, having competed multiple times in the Best of the Super Juniors tournament. He has made five appearances in AEW since 2024, following the beginning of the AEW/CMLL partnership.

This will be Mistico, Knight, and Bailey's second defense of the AEW Trios Titles since they won them from Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis at AEW Revolution. It will also be the first time in the short history of the AEW Trios Titles that the championships have been defended on a non-AEW event.