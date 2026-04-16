WWE WrestleMania X-Seven: Retro 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

When we did our loves and hates for the 2001 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, the injury angle that ended Ivory's match with Chyna obviously made the hated list because of course it did, it was awful. While this might not have been as bad what went down at the Rumble, primarily due to the fact that there is no "Oh my days, I've done a Handspring Back Elbow and now I'm paralyzed" angle, it's still not great.

Watching the WWE Attitude Era back through a modern set of eyes is always interesting when it comes to the women's division because nowadays, we are spoilt when it comes to high quality female athletes across every major company in the world. But back in 2001 — yes, there was a WWE Women's Championship, but that was about as prestigious in the eyes of the powers that be as a doorstop. To put it simply, the WWE Divas were there look hot and that's it. If they could wrestle, that was a bonus.

That last point makes this match even more disappointing because Chyna and Ivory (especially Ivory) could really go, and if they were given the chance, they could have had a good-to-very-good match. However, the story didn't allow that to happen; the story called for a squash match. Ivory needed to get what was coming to her and that's exactly what happened, and that's fine, but it wasn't even a good squash. It was Chyna moving around at a pace that if she went any slower she would be going backwards, beating up Ivory who was doing everything she could to make Chyna look like this unstoppable monster, and it just didn't work.

The Gorilla Press to finish the match made for a good photo opportunity, but nothing more, and even the way Ivory landed was just a mess. Chyna lay on her like she sat on her couch and that was it. The heel got what was coming to her, and yes Chyna had beaten men numerous times so having her squash the champion made sense, but it was so anticlimactic that you're sitting there going "...that's it?"

Don't get me wrong, I wasn't walking into this one expecting fireworks (we got them in Chyna's entrance to be fair). It was not going to be a five star classic, nor was it supposed to be. With that said, they could have at least done a bit more with it because after this match, the show goes into overdrive quality-wise, making this one even more forgettable. Blink and you'll miss it, and even if you do miss it, you're not missing much.

Written by Sam Palmer