WINC Watchlist: The Rock's Greatest Matches

Who would have thought that when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson bounced down the Madison Square Garden entrance way at WWE Survivor Series 1996, he would become one of the most important people in the history of the business?

The Rock is one of the few wrestlers who has transcended pop culture and become an international celebrity, and while he's much better known nowadays for being in movies, that successful Hollywood career wouldn't have happened had it not been for his time in WWE. "The Great One," "The People's Champion," "The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment," to a lot of people, The Rock isn't just WWE, he is professional wrestling.

An eight-time WWE Champion, a two-time WCW Champion (both reigns coming during the ill-fated Invasion storyline), a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, and five reigns as a WWE Tag Team Champion teaming with Mick Foley, The Undertaker, and Chris Jericho. To say The Rock was successful in WWE would be a massive understatement, but he now holds more power in WWE than most, if not all of his peers as he is also a TKO board member, and while some people will argue that he got a head start due to being born into a famous wrestling family, The Rock has done more by himself than most wrestlers will achieve in several lifetimes.

His match catalogue isn't bad either for someone who was really only in WWE on a full-time basis for around six years. The Rock main evented three consecutive WrestleMania's during the critically acclaimed "Attitude Era," faced basically every big name that was available to him, and backed up every nickname that was bestowed upon him by having a number of classic matches. That's what we're here to talk about today.

We are deep into Black History Month and it's only right that we celebrate arguably the most famous black professional wrestler of all time with a watchlist of some of his greatest matches. Narrowing this list down to five was a daunting task to say the least, but just to make sure that as many matches get a shoutout as possible, The Rock's matches with Chris Jericho in 2001, his matches with Mick Foley in 1999, the Ladder Match and Iron Man Match with Triple H from 1998 and 2000 respectively, the SummerSlam 2002 main event with Brock Lesnar, the WrestleMania 28 main event with John Cena, and the WrestleMania 40 match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are the very honorable mentions.

Without further ado, let's see what we've been cooking when it comes to our watchlist for the greatest matches in the prestigious career of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.