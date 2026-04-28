WWE RAW 4/27/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I know I've said it about a million times, but I'm so over Judgment Day as a whole. So when one member of the group is teased to be out, I love it every time. This week, WWE chose to tease a Roxanne Perez babyface turn in her hometown of Laredo, Texas, and I thought it was an excellent idea.

I loved Perez in "NXT," and while having a stable was nice to help get her established on the main roster, whatever was going on with her and Dominik Mysterio with Liv Morgan out never materialized, and things have kind of felt "meh" for her in the group ever since. She held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Raquel Rodriguez once, for about a month, but that was the extent of it, despite having standout performances in matches like the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank, all on her own.

Tonight, I loved Perez just needing a second to breathe and basically almost roll her eyes after being confronted by Morgan about how she can trust them all, despite being brought into the group by Finn Balor. I don't know if I necessarily needed a Balor appearance after that, but I suppose he served his purpose to attempt to sow some more doubt in her mind.

They did this all before Perez and Rodriguez had a match in front of Perez's hometown crowd, where she was super over, with the fans chanting her name. I thought that was the best juxtaposition possible for her, with the backstage babyface tease, to fans then chanting for her.

Knowing that this is Judgment Day, whose storylines move at a glacial pace, doesn't have me feeling too confident this will happen anytime soon, but I would love to see Perez win the Women's World Championship from Morgan. But even if she can just get away from the group to focus on singles action to challenge for even the Women's IC belt, that will feel like a big upgrade for her. "Raw" needs more strong singles talent in the women's division, and Perez is right there waiting.

Written by Daisy Ruth