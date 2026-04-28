Jeff Jarrett Thinks WWE 'Pulled The Rug Out From Under' WrestleMania Main Eventer

At this point, the series finale of "How I Met Your Mother" may have a more positive reception than the WrestleMania 42 rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. Once hotly anticipated, the build up for the Undisputed WWE Championship match between them wound up getting marred by the involvement of celebrities Pat McAfee and Jelly Roll, leading to a Night One WrestleMania main event that many considered to be underwhelming.

Count Jeff Jarrett among those who felt that way. Discussing WrestleMania 42 on a recent episode of "My World," Jarrett took issue with how the Rhodes-Orton match was put together, feeling their attempt to remove McAfee and Jelly Roll from the equation early hurt more than it helped. He proposed an alternative idea.

"Jelly's in Cody's corner and McAfee's in Randy's corner, and for lack of a better word, they're both incredibly big time cheerleaders throughout the match," Jarrett said. "They stay out of the way, don't get involved, let the guys fight, let the guys fight, let the guys fight, have some false finishes where it looks like Pat is almost going to get involved, but he doesn't do that. And then at the right time, all hell breaks lose, then you can do the table spot, clear the air, get everybody out of the way, and then let those two guys finish it."

In the end, Jarrett believes they way the match begun ultimately proved to be massive hindrance towards Rhodes, regardless of what came next.

"I thought the way they started, it pulled the rug out from under Cody, no matter what," Jarrett said. "That was just my thought. I just thought when you said 'Let's just get it out of the way,' I think the audience will go 'Okay, what?'"



If quote this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription