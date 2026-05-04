Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 5/4/2026

Jacob Fatu may have challenged his cousin, World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, to a match at Backlash last week, but this week, the "Samoan Werewolf" really stepped up his game. Starting with last Monday's edition of "WWE Raw," where he was absolutely not playing around.

By the end of the segment, Fatu broke out the Tongan Death Grip, something that hasn't been seen in WWE in awhile, first prominently used by Fatu's uncle, Haku, which was really cool and a poignant end to the main event segment on Monday. He clocked Reigns with the microphone right after Reigns mentioned giving him an opportunity would be "nepotism."

While Reigns told Fatu he'd "see him at Backlash," Fatu made a point to say that he'd see Reigns next Monday, which the camera made a point to pick up to end the show. It further proved Fatu means business, something he also showed on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday when he showed up to confront the Usos and Solo Sikoa. It was mentioned by the Usos during a backstage segment that Fatu used a "sacred move" in the Tongan Death Grip, which was an excellent line to further add to the story.

Fatu actually was a major part of the blue brand, as he had a backstage segment with newcomer Royce Keys, a real-life friend and former tag team partner, adding a bit of intrigue to things. Keys is currently kind of directionless, so him helping Fatu would be interesting. In the main event, he took out Sikoa and Talla Tonga.

While there's a lot of discourse floating around online, with many unhappy that the Bloodline is getting yet another major story, the fact Fatu is getting the title opportunity is a major win for many reasons. It gets Reigns on the next pay-per-view, with him not taking a break from television following WrestleMania. It also adds a fresh challenger to the main event picture at a time it's desperately needed. Fatu seemed like he was headed for a top title at this year's WrestleMania, and now, he's finally getting that opportunity.

The "winning" aspect of this all may change with Monday's edition of "Raw" when the pair are set to sign their match contract. The reported stipulation for the Backlash bout may change things, but at least it could add a fresh angle to the Bloodline story moving forward. And, with recent reports that Reigns is no longer scheduled for "Raw" for all of June after declaring he'd be full time through the summer, it seems like the match at Backlash could be anyone's game.

Written by Daisy Ruth