Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 4/27/2026

It is the biggest month on the wrestling calendar, which of course means corporate overlords casting their eyes over the spreadsheet and saying "Number not big enough," ensuring that a handful of wrestlers are sent on their way, oftentimes before the end of their agreed contract.

One could put it down to cost-cutting or needs-must for a business adjusting its cash flow, but this is a company that rather proudly brags every time it makes even the slightest bit of money – and they have been bragging constantly since the merger went through. Ari Emanuel pocketed $67 million for 2025, Mark Shapiro nabbed himself $42 million, and it was not long after those financial declarations dropped that news started to break that they were making cuts. Some were "Well, it's not like they were getting anywhere" names, which is quite a callous even if surface-level pragmatic response. Some were Kairi Sane and the Motor City Machine Guns, which is simply insane. At the end of the day, people lost their jobs with very little reason as to why, and the why that has always been given does not work in the current climate.

Even beyond its cost-cutting and manufactured inflation of stockholder value, TKO had quite the week at demonstrating how completely morally detached it is as a company. WWE President Nick Khan sat in front of senators arguing for the House-passed Muhammad Ali Boxing Revival Act, which is all but guaranteed to go through and be signed into law. Nico Ali Walsh was arguing against it, given his grandfather is the one the bill is named after, and said both that the proposal reverses much of what Ali had fought for in the first place and that he would like his name removed from the legislation if it is passed.

Khan made inaccurate claims in an attempt to present boxing as a sporting dystopia to be saved by the model already implemented in UFC and WWE. And then just days later, the company exemplified what opponents of the new act have been saying — TKO is looking to shift control away from the independent contractors to whichever organization they have anchored to that respective industry.

That's without getting into the fatigue from fans over pricing and creative under TKO, and the doubling down of executives in light of that criticism. Meanwhile, UFC's President was at the White House Correspondents Dinner, raising his bald head above the panic and distress over an assassination attempt to say he thought it was "F***ing awesome." There's such a disconnect between the members of this sports-entertainment oligarchy and the people who really, actually care about the medium, whichever form it may take. TKO doesn't.

Written by Max Everett