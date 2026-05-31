WWE Clash In Italy 2026 Full & Final Card

The stars of WWE are preparing themselves for another European clash as WWE Clash In Italy 2026 takes place on Sunday, May 31 at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. The show will mark the first time a WWE Premium Live Event/pay-per-view has ever taken place in Italy, and with four titles matches and a WrestleMania rematch confirmed for the card, let's see what the Italian fans have to look forward to this weekend.

Following their initial encounter over the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash 2026, Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu will once again lock horns with gold on the line, only this time in a Tribal Combat match. Fatu didn't take the loss to Reigns at Backlash well, and has since had to contend with The Usos, as well as Adam Pearce nearly firing him on a weekly basis. This will be Fatu's best chance to dethrone "The Tribal Chief," but Reigns will be the one looking for acknowledgement at the end of the night.

In the other big world title match, Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against GUNTHER. "The Ring General" initially got a shot at "The American Nightmare" through helping Paul Heyman before WrestleMania 42, but tensions have ran so high between Rhodes and GUNTHER that it wasn't until Royce Keys tried to jump the line where GUNTHER put his foot down and earned himself a title shot in Italy.

One of the biggest rematches in recent memory will also take place on Sunday as Brock Lesnar will look to get his win back against Oba Femi. It looked as if Lesnar had retired following his initial loss to Femi at WrestleMania 42, but he has since returned and attacked Femi, and he wants to right the wrong of what happened in April.

Speaking of WrestleMania rematches, Rhea Ripley will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill. Ripley dethroned Cargill at WrestleMania 42, but Cargill has since been flanked by B-Fab and Michin since her return on May 8. Now that Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin have had Ripley's shoulders pinned to the mat following the most edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Cargill will want to take back what she thinks is rightfully hers.

Rounding out the card will be Sol Ruca challenging Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. Lynch has had a problem with the former WWE NXT Women's North American Champion since she arrived of "WWE Raw" at the beginning of May, but she knows that Ruca is a threat. Their initial meeting at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event ended in a disqualification victory for Ruca, but she will want an official victory when WWE returns to Europe.