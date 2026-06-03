WWE's Bronson Reed Urges Drivers To Pay Attention Following Vehicle Collision

This past February on an episode of "WWE Raw," Bronson Reed tore his bicep during a three-way Elimination Chamber qualifying match with the Original El Grande Americano and Jey Uso, leading to multiple rewrites and changes for WWE's plans going into WrestleMania. Reed is expected to be out of action until the fall, but in the midst of his recovery, his life was in danger this week, as he revealed on social media that he was involved in a car accident on Tuesday and warned people to be aware on the road.

"Just had a rear collision," Reed wrote in a post to his temporary Instagram Story. "Thankfully everyone is okay. But PEOPLE! STOP DRIVING ON YOUR DAMN PHONES!!! PAY ATTENTION. PEOPLE HAVE KIDS IN THEIR CARS!"

Before tearing his bicep, Reed was featured regularly on TV with The Vision, but the faction has continued to be plagued with injuries this year. Along with Reed, Bron Breakker was also sidelined in February in order to undergo surgery for a hernia. After just making his return at WrestleMania, Breakker seems to have possibly suffered another injury on "Raw" during his match with Seth Rollins, as he was seen limping following the show on Monday.

Additionally, Logan Paul tore his triceps last month at Saturday Night's Main Event and is expected to be out for an extended period of time. Before getting hurt, Paul held the WWE World Tag Team Championships with Austin Theory, with both men defending the titles against the Street Profits at Saturday Night's Main Event.