WWE's Paul Heyman Reflects On How Tony Khan & AEW Have Changed The Wrestling Business

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman knows all about running an alternative brand thanks to his years as the head honcho in ECW. Extreme Championship Wrestling existed in a time where competition between ECW, WWE, and WCW helped launch the wrestling business into a boom period that hasn't been seen since, but 25 years on from ECW and WCW going out of business, there is a new alternative in town in the form of AEW.

All Elite Wrestling and its President Tony Khan has changed the business in ways some people might not have expected, but during a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast, Heyman was asked about AEW and Khan on how he thinks they have changed the wrestling industry. "It sure changed the compensation packages for a lot of talent, because there was a wolf across the river named Tony Khan that had a billion dollar checkbook that he could afford to pay a lot more money for talent than talent was making back in 2017, 2018, 2019. So it certainly changed the compensation for talent, and they're on a viable network. They have a style that's different than WWE, they present an alternative, if not a competitive brand."

While he's admitted previously that he isn't AEW's target audience, Heyman hopes that AEW existing has helped the business in the long-term as much as it has in the short-term, and despite being a staple of WWE for nearly a quarter of a century, he is glad AEW exists.

"Am I glad that they're there? Absolutely. Love the fact that there is an alternative for an audience. Love the fact that there's something else out there. Love the fact that there's something that captures the imagination of the pro-wrestling/sports entertainment, if we still use that phrase today, audience. I'm glad, and I wish there were more promotions out there right now. It's just going to make us work harder to be better than all of them, and we certainly have the advantage in terms of distribution and in terms of lineage."