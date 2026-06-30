TNA Impact Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/18/2026 & 6/25/2026

It's been a few weeks now since "TNA Impact" has had some hard viewership data. That has changed today, however, with the viewership for June 18 and June 25 episodes now becoming available. And the numbers spell out both good news and bad news for TNA. Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that the June 18 episode of "Impact" was a big success by TNA standards, drawing 255K total viewers and 0.05 in 18-49. Both numbers were well up from June 11, with total viewership rising 34% from 191K, while 18-49 was up a whopping 150% from 0.02. After months of rough viewership, both numbers are among the best "Impact" has done in that category since debuting on AMC in January.

Unfortunately for TNA, the June 25 "Impact," which also served as the go-home show for Slammiversary, not only failed to continue the momentum but struggled mightily. That episode drew 188K total viewers, while the 18-49 demo drew 0.02. Compared to June 18, total viewership fell 26%, while 18-49 was down a robust 60%. The bad news carried over in the four week average. Whereas the June 25 episode was well up against the four week average, with total viewership up 29% and 18-49 up 150%, the numbers were down for June 25, with total viewership falling 13% and 18-49 decreasing 33%.

It's unclear why there was such a dramatic change in viewership between the two shows. It should be noted both occurred during a period when TNA was heavily in the news as the result of "workforce reduction" that saw the likes of TNA's head of creative Tommy Dreamer, producer Sami Callihan and wrestlers Tessa Blanchard, Steve Maclin, and Myla Grace depart the company. Both the June 18 and June 25 episodes of "Impact" were taped before Dreamer's departure, making those the last episodes to be filmed under his creative direction.