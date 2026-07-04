Former Knockouts World Champ Tasha Steelz Names Favorite Moments, Says TNA Is Evolving

Across her six-year TNA career, Tasha Steelz has enjoyed success within factions, tag teams, and the singles spotlight. A few of her shining moments stand above the rest, though.

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Steelz laid out her top three favorite memories in TNA thus far. "For one, it's being able to become Knockouts Champion as defeating Mickie James," she said, referring to her 2022 TNA Sacrifice victory over wrestling legend Mickie James. "I have never ever thought in my mind that I'd get in the ring with this woman. Being that I beat her for the title, that blew my mind, but it also was like hey, this is your exclamation point.

"Also being in the ring with Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo, who in my mind are two of the greatest women's wrestlers out there on the planet. Especially with Deonna Purrazzo, I've trained with her. I've done the drives with her. We just basically grew up in this business together. She's helped me a lot. So me being able to get in the ring with her and go toe-to-toe with her and be able to catch up with her and everything, that was one of my favorite moments."

Both natives of New Jersey, Steelz and Purrazzo spent much of their early career days training under Damian Adams. They then continued to cross paths around the independent wrestling circuit until they each landed in TNA in 2020. Their first singles faceoff under the TNA banner came on the November 9, 2023 edition of "Impact," with "The Virtuosa" emerging victorious.

Like Purrazzo, Steelz shared the ring with Grace on a number of occasions, including for the latter's contractual TNA Knockouts Championship rematch at Against All Odds 2022. The year prior, Steelz and Grace stood on opposite sides of multiple KO tag team title bouts.