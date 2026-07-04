Former Knockouts World Champ Tasha Steelz Names Favorite Moments, Says TNA Is Evolving
Across her six-year TNA career, Tasha Steelz has enjoyed success within factions, tag teams, and the singles spotlight. A few of her shining moments stand above the rest, though.
During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Steelz laid out her top three favorite memories in TNA thus far. "For one, it's being able to become Knockouts Champion as defeating Mickie James," she said, referring to her 2022 TNA Sacrifice victory over wrestling legend Mickie James. "I have never ever thought in my mind that I'd get in the ring with this woman. Being that I beat her for the title, that blew my mind, but it also was like hey, this is your exclamation point.
"Also being in the ring with Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo, who in my mind are two of the greatest women's wrestlers out there on the planet. Especially with Deonna Purrazzo, I've trained with her. I've done the drives with her. We just basically grew up in this business together. She's helped me a lot. So me being able to get in the ring with her and go toe-to-toe with her and be able to catch up with her and everything, that was one of my favorite moments."
Both natives of New Jersey, Steelz and Purrazzo spent much of their early career days training under Damian Adams. They then continued to cross paths around the independent wrestling circuit until they each landed in TNA in 2020. Their first singles faceoff under the TNA banner came on the November 9, 2023 edition of "Impact," with "The Virtuosa" emerging victorious.
Like Purrazzo, Steelz shared the ring with Grace on a number of occasions, including for the latter's contractual TNA Knockouts Championship rematch at Against All Odds 2022. The year prior, Steelz and Grace stood on opposite sides of multiple KO tag team title bouts.
Steelz Praises The 'Evolving' KO Division
Having first signed with TNA in 2020, Tasha Steelz remains one of the longest tenured members of the active Knockouts roster. As such, she's been a first-hand witness to TNA's growth as a whole, and on a smaller scale, within the Knockouts division.
"I would definitely just keep that word 'evolving' still out there because we are evolving. We want to become, and we've said this for years since the beginning of time, the best women's division out here. We've proven it time and time again. So I would just say our Knockouts division is still evolving because we have a lot of girls that like to come in, even if they're not signed," Steelz said. "They come in and they want to be here and we make it as if they've been here for years. We open up our doors to them and this is your home as well. It doesn't care if you're here for five minutes or five seconds, this is still your home."
That sense of homeliness contributed to Steelz's decision to re-sign with TNA in 2026, with the likes of Indi Hartwell and Allie doing the same in recent weeks. The former Knockouts Champion cited loyalty as another factor, noting that the TNA Knockouts division has helped her career, and many others, since their respective starts.
Within the KO branch, Steelz most recently wrestled Jada Stone on "Impact." Since 2025, Steelz has also served as a member of Order 4 stable, led by AEW International Champion Mustafa Ali.
Three Knockout Standouts
The current TNA Knockouts roster has nearly 20 women officially signed to it. According to Steelz, viewers should be keeping an eye on three in particular.
"I've seen a lot from Mara Sade. I love her a lot, from her days from NXT to her days in TNA. She's definitely a game changer, a go-getter, I should say," Steelz said. "Definitely Elayna Black. She's had a comeback story that I think a lot of people should be tuned in for if she ever tells it one day. But she's definitely one to watch. Also Jada Stone, she's amazing. She's incredible. She's small, but don't let that height fool you. Don't let that size fool you. Trust me, I already know. There's just the list goes on and on. It's a lot of girls in here, but those are my top three girls that I would say to keep watching out for."
Following a six-month break from the ring, Elayna Black confirmed that her status as a free agent was no more as she had inked a contract with TNA in early 2026. Fans previously knew Black as Cora Jade, a former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.
Jada Stone signed with TNA in 2025 after being offered a deal alongside her "TNA Xplosion" opponent Mila Moore. Mara Sade also joined TNA in 2025, though in her case it came on the heels of her exit from WWE.
In the coming weeks, all three women, plus Steelz, will compete in the tournament to crown the inaugural Knockouts Television Champion. Steelz took on Sade in the opening round. Black will face "WWE Evolve" star Wendy Choo, while Stone will collide with The System's Alisha Edwards.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Denise Salcedo with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.