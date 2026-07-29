WWE SummerSlam 2001: Retro 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Fans inside the Compaq Center in San Jose, California may not have realized it at the time, but they were about to witness history when X-Pac and Tajiri stepped into the ring for their title vs. title match. This bout would end up being the final time that the WWF Light Heavyweight Championship would ever be defended on pay-per-view, with the title being quietly retired in March 2002. Despite having a complex and interesting history, the Light Heavyweight Title never really matched up to the success of the WCW Cruiserweight Championship, but it at least had a fun swan song at one of the company's biggest events of the year.

This is easily the match on the show that I think could have been an underrated classic had it been given more time. By the summer of 2001, everyone was ready for Tajiri to become someone who they saw winning big matches on a regular basis, hence why he was part of the WWE rather than The Alliance during this period despite being best known for his work in ECW. He got one of the biggest reactions of the entire night and backed it up with a great performance against another underrated worker.

"X-Pac Heat" was very real by 2001 as X-Pac was still being featured regularly and winning championships while keeping the character he had in the nWo and D-Generation X despite both of those factions being dead for over a year. However, he was genuinely very good and very reliable in the ring and this match is a prime example.

In the land of the giants, guys like X-Pac and Tajiri had to go the extra mile to get the attention and credit of Vince McMahon. Their in-ring work spoke for itself, so they had to lean into more TV-friendly tropes to get more screentime. However, when they were able to just work on pay-per-view, they really had the chance to shine. Tajiri's offense was so different compared to everyone else in the company, and even though he did better work in ECW, he was still very much the "Japanese Buzzsaw" that everyone praises to this day. X-Pac had great chemistry with Tajiri as well, stooging when he needed to while also throwing himself around to make himself look good.

The interference by Albert at the end wasn't really necessary, but didn't take anything away from the match, and X-Pac walked away as a double champion. A fun match that, if it had more time, would be heralded as a hidden gem in a period of storyline nonsense.