WWE RAW 8/10/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I've seen a lot of wrestling fans on social media stoked that Oba Femi and Bron Breakker are on a collision course headed right toward one another, but I just don't think this is the right time at all to run this feud, as there's really no good loser. These guys aren't exactly on an even playing field when it comes to fighting for the title of "The Future of WWE."

Femi should win with the run he's been on since being called up to the main roster, but if Breakker loses, that's only going to hurt him further. You can't exactly run DQ and messy finishes forever once you kick this off in the ring.

Femi was extra hot there for a minute, coming off another victory over Brock Lesnar in the main event Hell in a Cell match to cap off night one of SummerSlam, but WWE failed to capitalize. Not that Femi isn't still mega-over with crowds, of course, but the time to do something interesting with him immediately has passed. Not to mention whatever the heck is or isn't going on with his King of the Ring victory and title shot. The faster we speed toward Money in the Bank in October, the less likely that title match will happen for Femi, and with this Breakker feud seemingly on the horizon, I think all of us Oba Feminists can kiss that goodbye. WWE has nothing for him to do until closer to WrestleMania 43, so I guess Breakker feud it is.

I don't love Breakker's whole staring off into the distance thing during backstage segments, and tonight, staring off ringside like he expected Femi to come out and interfere in Akira Tozawa's match against Austin Theory, like he had anything to do with it. And he didn't, until Breakker attempted to spear Tozawa after the match, which is what brought out "The Ruler" for their latest stare down. This time, they were physically kept apart by security, with Michael Cole making the comment that things were "going to pop off" soon.

I don't love Breakker being concerned about Femi being "the future of WWE," since Breakker hasn't done anything noteworthy since January, when he lost a title match to CM Punk after carrying around the gold like he owned it there for a few weeks. Paul Heyman also further proved this feud is going to happen soon during a backstage segment, by telling Breakker he was going to respect Femi until Breakker gave him a reason not to. It's inevitable at this point, and it gives both men TV time, but I don't think things are going to end well for Breakker, who deserves much more.

Written by Daisy Ruth