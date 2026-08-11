Bully Ray Is Confounded By WWE's Presentation Of LA Knight On Monday's Raw

In the main event of this week's "Raw," Ray expected Knight to even the odds for Sikoa as he battled Jey Uso under the stipulation that if Sikoa lost, Jey would personally deliver him to Reigns on the August 17 edition. Instead, Knight remained backstage, with Sikoa left to unsuccessfully fend off an interfering Jimmy Uso by himself.

"I would have had LA Knight come out, at least to be the hero, to try to make the save," Ray said, "but in the dipsy-do and the chicanery, it would not have worked. So at least LA Knight did the right thing. [Knight] told you no earlier, but maybe after the verbal tongue lashing that he took from Jacob, he decided to help out Solo, and then it didn't work. Or maybe LA Knight could have went for a clothesline on Jimmy and Jimmy moved out of the way, but he hit Solo by mistake, and there's Jey with the splash off the top. Anything, but at least LA Knight showed face. We got nothing. We got him telling Solo no, we got Jacob berating him, and we got no LA Knight at the end."

By his own admission, WWE's creative overall booking of Knight on Monday night left Ray confused, and furthermore, uncertain as to where "The Megastar" may go from there.

Following his defeat at the hands of Jey, Sikoa is slated to meet Reigns in the ring next week and potentially re-join The Bloodline. Elsewhere on WWE's red brand, the luchador tournament to determine Reigns' next world title challenger will continue with two matches: Dragon Lee vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. El Fisca.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.