WWE's Bianca Belair Reportedly Dealing With Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Bianca Belair hasn't competed inside a WWE ring since her instant classic with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41 after fracturing her ring finger in three places and breaking her left knuckle joint, which she underwent surgery for in February. Knowing she would be sidelined for a while, Belair decided to focus on starting a family with her husband and WWE star Montez Ford, revealing she was pregnant at this year's WrestleMania. Earlier this month, Belair gave birth to her son, Romeo, and while the "EST of WWE" is enjoying the first few weeks of motherhood, she also provided an update on her finger injury.

On her Instagram story, Belair shared that her recovery has recently become more difficult, revealing that she's been dealing with Carpal Tunnel Syndrome in both of her hands.

"No one ever talks about this stuff... currently carpal tunnel in both hands... fingers completely numb, no feeling in surgery finger whatsoever, no grip strength, and now also Mom thumb...wtf lol."

Ahead of giving birth, Belair explained that her injury was starting to improve as attending physical therapy was aiding the recovery process, but Carpal Tunnel Syndrome looks to be another hurdle that will prevent the four-time women's champion from returning to the ring anytime soon.

After Belair got injured at WrestleMania 41, it was reported that she would be able to wrestle again in just six months, but the finger injury was more severe than initially expected. Additionally, Belair was rumored to be a surprise entrant in this year's Women's Royal Rumble, but she was already several months pregnant when the event came to Saudi Arabia this past January. Overall, the healing process has been frustrating for Belair, as now she's unable to use both of her hands without feeling any pain.