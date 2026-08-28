WWE NXT Heatwave 2026: Draws & Duds

While the in-ring action is no doubt going to be great between these two women, the heat just isn't there, no pun intended, compared to the other matches on the card. Kelani Jordan called her shot, after weeks and weeks of complaining that she's never received a televised NXT Women's Championship match, and on the August 11 edition of "WWE NXT," champion Kendal Grey granted her the opportunity at Heatwave.

It's hard to believe Jordan has never had a title shot on "NXT" television, which is partially what makes this feud a bit hard to believe. While that fact is indeed correct, Jordan has been in "NXT" for over three years now, as she made her on-screen debut back in June 2023, as a protege of Dana Brooke. She's also pretty accomplished within the developmental brand, as the inaugural Women's North American Champion, and she's undergone a heel turn in the last few years, as well, making the fact she's never challenged a women's champion on TV seem unbelievable. It's not like she's never not had a shot at the gold at all, just on bigger stages, and she's been TNA Knockouts Champion, which is what helps make this feel off.

Jordan previously lost a triple threat No. 1 contender's match back in July to Lola Vice, in a bout also involving Kali Armstrong, that led to Vice's last match in "NXT." Prior to that bout, she had a televised victory over Tatum Paxley, but outside of that, Jordan hasn't exactly had herself a hot summer with any interesting stories. Following the contendership loss, she continued to whine backstage about never getting opportunities, and that's really all she's done for quite some time. She wasn't booked in another match in order to stack a win or two before challenging Grey, either, though she and Armstrong defeated Grey and Wren Sinclair in tag action on the August 18 edition of "NXT."

Compared to the other title matches on the Heatwave card, Jordan vs. Grey just isn't the most exciting due to its lackluster build. It's difficult to call any women's match at the highest level in "NXT" a "dud," but the story behind this one just isn't there. While Grey is getting much better on the microphone, neither she or Jordan are the strongest promos, which doesn't help this rivalry in any way. There's just something about this feud that isn't clicking enough for it to be a major draw at Heatwave, no matter how good the match itself may be.

Written by Daisy Ruth