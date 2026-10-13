WWE RAW 10/12/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Perhaps there has been no other return to WWE in 2026 that is as baffling as Big Cass, returning to squash Je'Von Evans in August and very quickly reduced to a laughingstock in his subsequent matches. It, of course, does not help that big men in wrestling tend to be boring. That's a fact. For every one marginally compelling big man you could more than likely name 10 who were not.

That's not to say that Cass is bad, but when the booking and presentation is, he doesn't stand a chance. To recap: Cass returned to beat down Evans, he then beat Evans; he was then beaten by Dragon Lee through the help of Evans, and this week he was beaten by Rey Mysterio with the help of Lee. Next week he will probably face Rey Fenix and be helped by Mysterio, and so the cycle goes on until a financial quarter ends and someone with a spreadsheet justifies their paycheck.

All the while, he is picking up wins on "WWE Main Event" in matches running less than five minutes. The company clearly doesn't know what to do with him. Commentary, specifically Corey Graves for reasons known, certainly knows what to do with him: bury him. This week it was back to Cass being a "bully" and "not the brightest star in the sky." Bear in mind that Graves is a heel color commentator, and Cass is the heel, so he is breaking character to dump on the guy any chance he can get. That's a counterintuitive way of presenting talent, personally.

All of the mismatched booking could likely be forgiven, as it so often is, if Cass was someone that could capture attention. But the booking is boring and unfortunately he just isn't that exciting. He's not a Penta or a Chad Gable where it becomes, "Man, I just wish the company would give him a chance." He's Cass and he just blends into the bland without a mouthpiece like his former WWE tag partner, Enzo Amore.

If anyone has watched him in AEW or even TNA it's clear that he can be entertaining, so it's not entirely fair to place the blame squarely on him. WWE knows who they signed. They had him before, tried the same stuff and it didn't work. What kind of hubris convinces someone they'd be able to do the same thing with a different result? That's textbook, definitive insanity.

Written by Max Everett