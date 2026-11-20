Last week, AEW's Jim Ross underwent another successful shunt surgery. Ross had previously had his shunt adjusted three times and a previous surgery had resulted in "blistering headaches", following brain surgery in August.

On Thursday night, Good Ol' JR posted an update of his own and said that his "fight is far from over".

"Just got out of another hospital stay today and came straight to Tulsa to move in with my daughter and her family for a few weeks. My family has been so supportive and I can't thank them enough. Appreciate everyone's positive thoughts and prayers. My fight is far from over," JR wrote.

Just got out of another hospital stay today and came straight to Tulsa to move in with my daughter and her family for a few weeks. My family has been so supportive and I can't thank them enough. Appreciate everyone's positive thoughts and prayers. My fight is far from over. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) November 20, 2026

2026 has been very hard on JR. In May, he fell and missed his flight for Double or Nothing. Over the summer, JR was hospitalized for 22 days. Following his August brain surgery, a spot was discovered on his kidney. In 2025, Ross suffered a bad fall prior to All In. In 2021, he was diagnosed with skin cancer.

In June, JR said that his AEW contract expired in August 2026. He had hoped to stay on with the company. There has been no word on his contract status since then.

We at Wrestling Inc. wish Jim Ross the best in his continuing recovery.