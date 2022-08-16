Backstage News On AEW's Potential Involvement In NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom

Ever since AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door concluded back on June 26, fans have been wondering what the next step would be regarding the partnership between the two promotions. In particular, some have wondered if fans could see several AEW stars make the trek for an AEW & NJPW supershow in Japan or even just a big New Japan show. That answer appears to be yes.

On this morning's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer answered a mailbag question regarding whether fans should expect to see AEW stars on Wrestle Kingdom 17 this January. "Yes," Meltzer said. "I don't know how many, but I have in fact been told of certain plans for AEW wrestlers on Wrestle Kingdom. AEW's got enough guys that they could lose five or six guys even, even a lot of their top guys, and they can still do a show."

Meltzer didn't provide any names of AEW talent that were in the plans for Wrestle Kingdom, though one could safely assume that FTR — who currently hold the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships — would be featured on the show. Other likely candidates include former New Japan talent such as Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, and current G1 participant Lance Archer, as well as Bryan Danielson, who has long expressed his desire to work a New Japan show or the G1 Climax tournament.