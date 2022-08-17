Adam Page Names Recently Signed AEW Star As His Dream Opponent

"Hangman" Adam Page has wrestled a lot of top stars during his AEW tenure, including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega in AEW World Championship matches. But even with all those opponents on his resume, there's still more top talent Page would like to face in the promotion before all is said and done.

In an appearance at GalaxyCon Raleigh 2022, which was captured by All Elite Hub, Page was asked who he would most like to wrestle in AEW, and at first, he couldn't come up with a singular answer.

"Whoever they tell me at 5 p.m.," Page joked. "I don't know. There's so many people that wrestle for AEW now, it's a little hard for me to keep up and come up with who I want to wrestle on the main roster. I guess all of them, because I probably haven't wrestled most of them."

As he thought on it a little bit more, however, Page did come up with an ideal dream opponent in the form of an AEW star who recently joined the promotion.

"I guess if I'm thinking about people who recently joined AEW, because that's the easiest way to think about who I haven't wrestled, and I know I haven't wrestled Claudio Castagnoli," Page said. "I would love that. That would be cool."

Castagnoli is, of course, the current Ring of Honor World Champion, having defeated Jonathan Gresham to win the title at ROH Death Before Dishonor in July. He most recently made his first defense at AEW Battle of the Belts III, where he defeated Konosuke Takeshita.

