Sammy Guevara Wanted Something To Go Differently In First AEW Blood And Guts Match

AEW's Blood and Guts match has a short history so far, with only two matches contested to this point. Both have featured Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara teaming together, with various other partners, in the giant steel structure, but both have also seen their teams lose, with Jericho and Guevara, respectively, free-falling off the cage towards the end of the match.

If Guevara had gotten his way, though, it would've been him falling off the cage both times, which he revealed during a recent Highspots Sign-It-Live virtual autograph session.

"I did try to get thrown off the cage in that first one," Guevara said. When asked why it didn't happen, he explained, "Because [Jericho] was taking it. But in the second one, Chris texted me and said 'We can do whatever you want this year.' And we saw what happened."

During the match, Eddie Kingston, noted thorn in Guevara's and Jericho's side, launched Guevara off the cage and (despite Kingston's fervent prayers) through several tables below, putting Guevara out of action for several weeks. He would get his revenge upon his return, assisting Jericho in AEW's first-ever Barbed Wire Everywhere Match on "AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2."

Guevara has since picked up a singles victory over Dante Martin and successfully defended the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships against Martin and Skye Blue with Tay Melo, whom he married earlier this month. The issues between Guevara and Kingston aren't over, however, with the two currently scheduled for a singles match at AEW All Out in September.

