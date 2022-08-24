AEW Star Responds To Question About Potential WWE Return

Since the new regime at WWE has taken over following Vince McMahon's retirement, many have wondered which former WWE stars, now on the independent scene, in AEW, or in other companies could possibly return. So far talents like Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, Hit Row, and Dexter Lumis have come back into the fold, most recently Gargano this past Monday on "Raw." But while others may join them, there's one former WWE star you shouldn't expect to see back any time soon.

Shortly after "Raw" concluded Monday evening, a fan messaged AEW star Swerve Strickland in a now-deleted tweet, expressing their desire to see Strickland return to the WWE. Strickland didn't take long to give the fan a quick and emphatic response.

"Nope," Strickland said.

Many will recall Strickland worked for WWE from 2019 to 2021 under the name Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. He gained notoriety for winning the "NXT" North American Championship and being a founding member of Hit Row. Along with the rest of Hit Row, Strickland was released in November 2021. He debuted in AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view back in March, and is currently one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions, alongside another former WWE star, Keith Lee.

Since his release, Strickland has openly spoken about his relationship with new WWE Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations Triple H, stating that while they got along, he didn't have the relationship with Triple H that other talents, like Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa, had. Strickland also credited Shawn Michaels for helping him take the next step in "NXT," and convincing Triple H to use him more.