Sasha Banks took to Twitter this week and thanked WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon for making her rich.

We've noted over the past few months how Banks often mentions McMahon in random tweets, sometimes commenting on her "big money" pay from WWE and thanking Vince for whatever. The Boss took to Twitter again this week and said she wouldn't be rich without WWE. She thanked Vince again.

"I would not be rich without @wwe," Banks tweeted. "I am thankful everyday! Thank you @VinceMcMahon"

It was reported last September that Banks signed a new WWE deal for her return to action the month before. She took time off following WrestleMania 35 and was said to be unhappy, but met with Vince and the situation was reportedly improving ahead of her return. There's still no word yet on the details of Banks' contract, and her pay or any potential raise has not been confirmed by any credible sources. However, the tweets tagging Vince started shortly after she returned to action last fall.

You can click here, here, here, here, and here for recent examples of Banks tagging the real boss in her tweets, and here for another mention that fueled speculation on her WWE pay.

Banks is currently out of action with an unknown injury, which was said to be an ankle injury in the storylines. She had been feuding with Lacey Evans, who the injury was blamed on.

Below is the full tweet Banks made this week: