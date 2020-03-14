TMZ Sports caught up with Shane McMahon earlier this week to ask about UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell having interest in coming to WWE. Earlier this month, Liddell commented to TMZ Sports about having a match in WWE.

"I know Chuck very well, all he has to do is give me a ring," Shane responded. "Of course, I'd love to do that with Chuck."

As it's been covered throughout the week, the Cornavirus pandemic has caused sweeping changing in the wrestling world (as well as the sports world with numerous leagues—like the NBA, NHL, and XFL—shutting down their seasons).

WWE has had to move its shows (SmackDown, RAW, and NXT) to the Performance Center. Filming for WWE Backstage on FS1 has been cancelled this week. Most notably, WrestleMania is still up in the air as Tampa officials have said they will have to "pull the plug" if WWE doesn't act. WWE has said they have a contingency plan if a postponement does take place.

Shane was asked his thoughts about what's happened, keep in mind this conversation was done earlier in the week and a lot has changed in the last 24-48 hours.

"We'll have to see, if people can gather around—and it's sanitary—then great, but if everybody shuts it down, then everybody is in the same boat," Shane said. "So, we'll see what happens," Shane said. "Hopefully not, because everybody wants to have a good time."

You can check out Shane McMahon's full comments in the video above.

