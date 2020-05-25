- Above is video of the the post-AEW Double or Nothing virtual media scrum with AEW TNT Champion Cody, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, and AEW President Tony Khan. Wrestling Inc. was on-hand and you can check out Khan's comments on Fyter Fest and Brian Cage signing with AEW. Also, Cody talked about the TNT title, and Moxley spoke about Cage being his next challenger.

- Earlier this week, it was reported Matt Jackson had some kind of a rib injury after hitting a crossbody from the stands at TIAA Field Bank at the end of last Wednesday's Dynamite. Jackson's wife, Dana Massie, noted Matt indeed had a broken rib, although it didn't keep him from wrestling in the Stadium Stampede Match at Double or Nothing.

"My husband is CRAZY! So thankful he's okay (besides a broken rib)...that match was fun, but also super stressful to watch last night."

- AEW announced the Inner Circle will hold a pep rally on this Wednesday's Dynamite. Below is the updated lineup:

* Britt Baker to announce return timetable after sustaining a knee injury

* More details to be given about AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage at Fyter Fest

* Battle Royal to determine the first contender for the AEW TNT Championship

* Mike Tyson to appear live

* Inner Circle pep rally