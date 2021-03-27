It may come as a surprise to some that Bow Wow is the protégé of Snoop Dogg. Thus it was only natural Snoop’s recent AEW appearance would come up when Bow Wow appeared on the Heels Pops Chairshots podcast.

“Nah I didn’t know he was going to do that,” said Bow Wow. “But Snoop is always dipping and dabbing into wrestling. He’s one of the few that can really do anything in the realm of entertainment.

“He’s just always doing something. And it’s so inspiring to me. That’s who I kind of imitate my career after.”

Bow Wow was then asked about Soulja Boy, who has exchanged words on Twitter with Randy Orton recently. Bow Wow had some advice for his fellow rapper.

“I had to call Soulja,” Bow Wow said. “I said ‘Soulja you made fun of Randy Orton! This guy has 6.5 million fans. He’s not one of those guys that needs your retweets. Randy Orton is a star. He’s there. Leave him alone! Go after The Miz!'”

The topic then changed to another rapper involved with WWE, Bad Bunny. But while Bow Wow has nothing but positivity for the former 24/7 Champion, he wants his eventual run to be more align with a certain former NBA star.

“I love what Bad Bunny is doing,” said Bow Wow. “But I want to see Shaquille O’Neal stuff. I loved that. It was so entertaining.

“He got hit in the back with a chair, then he turned around and started whooping everyone. Then he took the fall through the table. That’s a once in a life time opportunity to do that.”

The hosts also asked about Bow Wow’s exposure to shows outside of WWE. As seen by his answer to whether it was WWE or bust for his wrestling career, the answer was no surprise.

“I have not been to any independent shows,” Bow Wow said. “It’s gotta be dope though. You’re talking about the guys starting at the bottom who are hungry. It’s the same reason some people prefer college over the pros. And once I said I wanted to wrestle, a lot of independent guys were telling me ‘you should start at this circuit.’ They wanted me to see the meat and gravy of the business.

“These guys are a big deal and they end up climbing up the ranks to get to WWE, or the competition. So I haven’t had the change to go to one. But once I start get going with Rikishi and what he wants to do, I definitely look forward to going to one.”

