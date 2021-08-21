AEW President Tony Khan came out to the stage to speak with the live crowd before last night’s Rampage got going.

“I always dreamed to bring wrestling here. I always wanted it to be the biggest, greatest night imaginable,” Khan said. “And tonight, I promise you, [we’re] bringing you something very special tonight at ‘The First Dance.'”

The live crowd then responded with a “CM Punk!” chant. Khan then thanked the fans for putting their trust in the promotion over the last couple years.

“It’s almost time for Rampage, everyone,” Khan continued. “We’re gonna have a great night tonight. I appreciate every single one of you. I appreciate you putting your faith in us. I appreciate you trusting us. Thank you for believing in AEW! Your faith will be rewarded tonight. Thank you, Chicago! I love you!”

Moments later, Punk indeed came out and made his AEW debut. He is already set to face Darby Allin at All Out on September 5 at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. AEW also announced he will appear on this Wednesday’s Dynamite.

After the show, Khan and Punk had a virtual media scrum where Punk spoke about why he signed with AEW, details on his contract, if he has heat with anyone in the promotion, and who came up with giving away free ice cream bars at the show.

