As Mustafa Ali continues to sit in contract limbo, he also continues to hint at what his next move would be should he get his WWE release. A week after using AEW star Bryan Danielson’s Cattle Mutilation hold in a training video, Mustafa is now interacting with another AEW star, Daniel Garcia.

After Garcia posted a video on Twitter showing him training at the Buffalo, NY-based wrestling school Grapplers Anonymous (where Garcia got his start at wrestling), Mustafa Ali tweeted an eye emoji as a response. Garcia in turn responded, praising Ali’s own work.

“You have good technique,” Garcia said.

The interaction comes a week and a half into a standoff between Ali and WWE following Ali’s public request for a release, reportedly due to an argument with WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon over a proposed character change. It was reported shortly after that WWE would not be granting Ali’s release, effectively icing him in the company for the remainder of his contract, which reportedly lasts for several years.

Since the news of WWE’s refusal to release Ali broke, he has received support from fans and fellow wrestlers who have started the #FreeAli Twitter campaign, with the goal to help him secure his release. Former WWE star Mia Yim, who was a stablemate with Ali in Retribution, has tweeted in support of Ali, as has AEW’s Amanda Huber, whose late husband Brodie Lee was also was denied his release from when he asked in 2019. WWE star Sasha Banks has also liked tweets supporting the #FreeAli movement.

Mustafa Ali himself has remained active on social media, posting cryptic tweets referencing the film The Dark Knight and chatting with fans. Ali also blocked the WWE on Fox social media account after a fan revealed the account was blocking fans for tweeting #FreeAli in comments to certain tweets.

As he waits for his release, Mustafa Ali can at least continue to enjoy watching Daniel Garcia work. Garcia and his friends 2Point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) will be in action tonight on AEW Dynamite, taking on Inner Circle members Chris Jericho, Ortiz, and Santana.

You can see Mustafa Ali and Daniel Garcia’s tweets below.

👀 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 26, 2022

You have good technique 🚪 — Daniel Garcia (@GarciaWrestling) January 26, 2022

