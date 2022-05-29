CM Punk has left his mark on many a talent since he joined AEW at “AEW Rampage: The First Dance” on August 19, 2021. Some talents, like Eddie Kingston and Hangman Page, aren’t as happy to see CM Punk around, while others have nothing but praise for the influence he’s brought to the AEW locker room.

One of those talents that are happy CM Punk is in AEW is “Platinum” Max Caster. Caster is best known as one half of The Acclaimed and for his raps as the group makes his entrance, and even wrestled Punk this year on an episode of “AEW Dynamite.”

But as Caster tells it to Marc Raimondi of ESPN, it was his first encounter with Punk, following Caster’s return after a controversial rap in the summer of 2021, that has meant the most to him.

“It was the day I came back from suspension and I thought, ‘Oh gosh, everyone hates me,'” Caster explained. “I passed by him in the hallway, and he says, ‘Hey Max, what’s up?’ And I go, ‘Oh God, this guy knows my name.’ I’ve never even met him. That told me what kind of guy he was, that he was educated on who was on the roster from top to bottom.”

Caster continued, further explaining just how important the interaction with Punk was for a budding star like himself.

“I was just nervous that CM Punk was here,” Caster said. “He’s a hero of mine, he really is. For him to say, ‘Hello’ is huge.”

Punk will look to add more accolades to his arsenal this Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing, where he challenges rival Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship in the show’s main event.

