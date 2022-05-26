After beginning her career in AEW as a “dentist by day, wrestler by night” fan favorite in 2019, Dr. Britt Baker DMD has spent the last several years as one of AEW’s biggest villains, winning the AEW Women’s World Championship in 2021 and ruling over the AEW Women’s division with pals Rebel and Jamie Hayter. But despite her villainous ways, Baker has progressively gotten more and more cheers from AEW fans as time has gone on.

Sitting down to chat with Forbes, Baker discussed why she believes villains like her, in all entertainment mediums, are now becoming more popular and if she still considers herself a “heel” because of the popular reactions she gets.

“Villains are becoming more and more relatable in movies and TV and in wrestling,” Baker said. “In every wrestling company across the board, a lot of the heels get cheered. With that being said, I still consider myself a heel. It’s really hard to predict crowd reaction with babyfaces and heels because the lines are so blurred, and it has nothing to do with the booking or the character work. It’s just the fans. They like what they like.”

Whether Baker will remain a crowd favorite as she continues towards the finals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament against several fan favorites remains to be seen. She will face Toni Storm tonight on “AEW Dynamite” in the semi-finals of the tournament, with the winner scheduled to wrestle in the finals this Sunday at “AEW Double or Nothing.”

Either Baker or Storm will take on the winner of the other semi-final match between Kris Statlander and Ruby Soho, which takes place this Friday on “AEW Rampage.” The show’s timeslot is currently up in the air, dependent on the results of Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup Playoff series between the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues.

