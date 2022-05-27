Many people have had many thoughts on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out on WWE last week on “WWE Monday Night Raw” and the aftermath that soon followed. Add Ruby Soho to the list. The AEW star, who worked with both Banks and Naomi during her time in WWE as Ruby Riott from 2016 to 2021, was asked about the ongoing standoff during an interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri.

“I’m a very firm believer in everybody’s career and everybody’s experiences are different,” Soho said. “No matter what company you work for, no matter who you are or what level you feel like you’re on or what level people portray you to be on, I feel like everyone’s experiences are different. I have for a long time considered Sasha and Naomi to be friends of mine. If that in the moment and in their heart of hearts is what they felt like they needed to do, then I can only understand from an outside perspective because you never know with that kind of stuff. You never know what they’re experiencing, what their journey is like to that point, and why they felt like they needed to do what they needed to do.

“But at the end of the day, you can only just try and see them for who they are as people. And I adore them. So whatever they felt like they needed to do, I understand. Everybody handles things differently. Everybody has different experiences. So until you’re in the shoes of that person, you can’t always say what you would do. It’s definitely one of those things where I’m glad that they did what was best for them and what they felt was right at the time. I’m always for people standing up for themselves regardless of the circumstances. So if that’s what they felt like they needed to do. 100%.”

Banks has shown support for Soho and before her issues with the WWE listed Soho as one of the wrestlers she’d like to see return to the promotion. It’s no wonder then that Soho holds Banks and Naomi in such high regard.

“I adore my friends,” Soho said. “Honestly. Those girls in that locker room I have lifelong friendships with. I will continue to carry that with me in my heart for the rest of my life.”

Soho can be seen tonight on “AEW Rampage” where she’ll take on Kris Statlander in a semi-final match in the Owen Hart Cup tournament. The winner will move on to AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday, where they’ll take on Dr. Britt Baker DMD in the tournament finals.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]