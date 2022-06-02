All of the newsworthy happenings at AEW Double Or Nothing paid off for the 6/1 episode of “AEW Dynamite.” With CM Punk fresh off a World Title win and the rumors swirling around MJF, the program roped in 969,000 viewers on average with a 522,000 18-49 demographic to boot (totaling for a 0.40 for the 18-49 number).

These numbers put “Dynamite” up in total viewership by 4% from last week, which makes it the highest total viewership since April 14. The 18-49 demo saw a 14% uptick which ranked it #2 overall for that demo in cable originals. #1 happened to be the NHL Conference Finals on ESPN (2.36 million viewers / 0.75 18-49 demo).

These numbers are a considerable change from a year ago as the 6/4/2021 episode of “Dynamite” only garnered a 462,000 total viewership number with a 0.19 in the 18-49 demo. It should be noted that this program was moved to Friday due to the NBA Playoffs going on TNT at the time.

Tony Khan took to Twitter to express his enthusiam for the upturn in numbers after AEW Dynamite first graced the Los Angeles area.

“Thank you all who watched #AEWDynamite last night!” Tony tweeted. “We had a great crowd at the LA Forum, our largest tv audience since April + best demo since March, ranked as Wednesday’s #2 cable show! We’re back LIVE for Friday #AEWRampage in our classic slot @ 10pm ET/9pm CT. See you tomorrow!”

The week’s “Dynamite”began with CM Punk tagging with FTR in a winning effort against Max Caster and The Gunn Club. That match was, of course, followed up by the extremely buzzworthy MJF promo. Other matches on the card featured the return of Miro, the Young Bucks tagging with ReDRagon and Hikaleo to face Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy, and Darby Allin as well as Jon Moxley taking on Daniel Garcia in the main event. There was also a segment involving Chris Jericho who challenged Ortiz to a hair vs. hair match at AEW Road Rage on June 15.

