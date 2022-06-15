As Vince McMahon now becomes the talk of the wrestling world for his use of $3 million, more information on Jeff Hardy continues to emerge following his DUI arrest. And it paints the troubling picture that things haven’t been rosy for the suspended AEW star for a while.

Fightful Select reported Wednesday afternoon that they had spoken to several AEW talents, who revealed that Jeff and his brother, Matt Hardy, were strongly being considered for an AEW World Tag Team Championship run before AEW Double or Nothing.

This was a cause of concern for some talent, who told Fightful that they had heard rumors of Hardy being intoxicated on two previous occasions. One of these instances was said to have occurred during WrestleMania weekend while the other took place in a hotel lobby after a prior event.

Talent also noted to Fightful that there was concern over Hardy’s performance at AEW Double or Nothing, where he was noticeably off during the Hardys victory over The Young Bucks in the second match on the card. Matt Hardy later claimed that Jeff had suffered a head injury early in the match.

Fightful then reported that, because of the Double or Nothing match and concerns coming out of it, talk of the Hardys getting a tag title run came to an end because of the match, with The Young Bucks slated to win the titles off Jurassic Express instead, though Fightful couldn’t confirm if those were the current plans. They also noted the segment that aired on “Dynamite” last week featuring the Hardys, Bucks, and Jurassic Express, which set up a three-way ladder match for the AEW Tag Team Titles, was taped a week prior.

As revealed yesterday in a statement from AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan, Jeff Hardy has been suspended without pay following his DUI arrest and will be unable to return to AEW until he completes treatment for his addictions and maintains sobriety for an unknown amount of time. AEW subsequently removed the Hardys from the three-way ladder match tonight on “Dynamite: Road Rager”, leaving it as two on two match between the Young Bucks and Jurassic Express.

