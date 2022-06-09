Despite calling out Kazuchika Okada on “AEW Dynamite” this week, Hangman Page is not expected to face him in singles action at AEW x NJPW’s Forbidden Door, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of “Wrestling Observer Radio.”

After defeating David Finlay on Wednesday night, Page took to the microphone to address the fact he lost the AEW World Championship, claiming it doesn’t appear he will be getting a rematch anytime soon. Instead, he called out Okada for an IWGP Heavyweight Championship match at the upcoming cross-promoted PPV this month.

Meltzer had previously reported that the two men were scheduled to go one-on-one at the PPV, but that is something he then corrected, stating that the lineup he had seen was incorrect and was being kept top-secret. It is believed that it was a fake lineup that he saw originally, and instead, Meltzer was told it will not be a singles match with the two.

This opens up a couple of different possibilities as Okada could end up dropping the title this weekend at the NJPW Dominion show when he faces Jay White, who has appeared in AEW previously. Adam Cole also made it clear that he would like to face Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, as he told Page on “AEW Dynamite” that he deserves that shot, but it remains to be seen the exact match that will end up being booked for the show.

So far no matches are officially confirmed for the PPV, which takes place on Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago, IL, but Jon Moxley did confirm his place in the main event. He will face either Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto for the Interim AEW World Championship, with Moxley’s opponent being determined at NJPW’s Dominion event.

Originally, that was set to be CM Punk vs. Tanahashi, but due to Punk’s injury, he had to be taken off the show, with an interim champion set to be crowned instead.

As well as that, AEW will crown its first-ever All-Atlantic Champion in a fatal four-way match, with four singles matches taking place beforehand in order to create that match. PAC defeated Buddy Matthews on “AEW Dynamite” this week to secure his place in that encounter.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Ethan Page will face Miro, Penta Oscuro will compete against Malakai Black, and two mystery New Japan Pro Wrestling stars will do battle to secure the final slot in the championship match at the PPV.

